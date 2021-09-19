Horoscope for Sept. 19

Assess your life. Develop a plan to improve your mind, body and soul. The decisions you make will encourage you to follow your heart and achieve personal and spiritual growth. It's time to put yourself first and to take responsibility for your happiness. Let go of the past, live in the moment and pursue a brighter future.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Take the plunge by trying something different, new and exciting. An adventure will get you thinking about the past and help you make better decisions moving forward. Make a romantic gesture.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Spend more time at home. Take pride in what you know and how you use your intelligence to add stability to your life. Roll up your sleeves and put some muscle into domestic improvements.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- A cozy environment will add to your peace of mind. Keep life simple, be moderate and spend time with people who put a smile on your face. Take responsibility for your happiness.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Take a pass if someone tries to manipulate you. Prepare to head in a direction that offers mental stimulation and the chance to grow personally or spiritually. Use your intelligence.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- An offer will deserve your time and effort. A domestic change will encourage you to do things differently. A skill you have used uniquely will bring in unexpected cash flow. Romance is favored.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Look inward and consider what you can do to improve the way you look and feel. Getting into a routine that encourages fitness, proper diet and a healthy lifestyle will give you the energy you need.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- You are overdue for a change. Update your look. Change how you approach work and handle your money and what you do with your downtime. You will discover a lifestyle that makes you happy.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Speak up, gather facts and arm yourself with information that will enable you to make sound decisions. Push others to reveal secrets that will give you the inside scoop.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Indulge in something that brings you joy. All work and no play won't satisfy your needs. Get responsibilities out of the way quickly and make plans with a loved one. Romance is favored.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Refuse to let emotional manipulation interfere with your plans. Focus on what you can do and what's best for you. Keep an open mind, a practical point of view, and put your time and effort where they bring the highest return.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Look at the logistics of what you are considering. Getting involved in something for the wrong reason won't help you get ahead. If you want to change, do something that reflects who you are and what you want.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Address money matters before you agree to a joint venture. Take a pass if the cost is unreasonable. Making unnecessary changes will set you back. Focus on what's important to you, not on pleasing others.

