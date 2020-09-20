Horoscope for Sept. 20

Put a strategy in place that will help you excel this year. Use your imagination and be innovative, and you'll come up with a dynamite plan. Take the initiative to make changes that will lead to happiness. Make this year one of personal and professional success by focusing on what you love.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Review the past, explore the present and embrace the future. Eliminate what isn't working for you and clear the path for new beginnings. Trust and believe in yourself.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Be discreet about the details of your professional life. If someone is nosy, shift the focus. Get a better idea of what others want from you.

Scorpio (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Put your plans in motion. It's time to get things done and have fun doing it. Be honest with yourself about what you want to happen, and proceed with confidence.

Sagittarius (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Expect others to overreact and play emotional games with you if you are too complacent or vague. Be abrupt and forceful to avoid being put in an awkward position.