Your birthday today: Get back to basics, practice moderation, use discipline and fine-tune your life to boost your emotional, financial and physical well-being. Don't feel that you must keep up with anyone. Your only competition is you. Once you recognize what's essential, doors will open and success will be yours.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Do what makes you happy. Put a smile on someone's face. What you have to offer will make you feel good about who you are and what you achieve. Romance is present.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Listen to what someone has to say, but don't believe everything you hear. Don't let your emotions mess with your intelligence. Recognize when someone is taking advantage of you.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Tempers will mount. Take a step back and consider the effects an argument will have on a relationship. Look for a peaceful solution. A physical outlet will ease stress.
Scorpio (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Research something that interests you. What you discover will lead you closer to a lifestyle that offers peace of mind. Learn as much as possible and map out your dreams.
Sagittarius (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Plan a fun-filled day. A physical challenge will motivate you to designate more time for fitness, health and that special someone. Romance is in the stars.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Concentrate on domestic matters. Make changes that bring you closer to your loved ones. Share your wisdom and learn from others.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Let experience be your guide when dealing with personal matters and important relationships. Recognize if something isn't right and make changes to counter negativity and bad influences. Choose love over discord.
Pisces (Feb. 20-March 20) — Deception is apparent. Don't believe unverified information. When in doubt, go directly to the source. Talk matters through to find solutions. Don't let outsiders interfere in your personal life.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Keeping busy will ward off anxiety and the possibility of getting into a senseless fight. Don't overreact when something doesn't go your way — find a physical outlet to ease stress.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Delve into something you enjoy doing. Avoid a clash with someone close to you. Go on a learning spree that will open your mind and clear your head.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — If you want something, go after it wholeheartedly. Maintaining a jovial attitude, showing interest in what others do and making personal adjustments that boost your ego are encouraged. Focus on romance.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Look for unusual ways to improve your home environment. Invest more time and money into something that will make your life easier. Don't let someone younger or older bring you down.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!