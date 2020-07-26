× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Your birthday today: Get back to basics, practice moderation, use discipline and fine-tune your life to boost your emotional, financial and physical well-being. Don't feel that you must keep up with anyone. Your only competition is you. Once you recognize what's essential, doors will open and success will be yours.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Do what makes you happy. Put a smile on someone's face. What you have to offer will make you feel good about who you are and what you achieve. Romance is present.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Listen to what someone has to say, but don't believe everything you hear. Don't let your emotions mess with your intelligence. Recognize when someone is taking advantage of you.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Tempers will mount. Take a step back and consider the effects an argument will have on a relationship. Look for a peaceful solution. A physical outlet will ease stress.

Scorpio (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Research something that interests you. What you discover will lead you closer to a lifestyle that offers peace of mind. Learn as much as possible and map out your dreams.