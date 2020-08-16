Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — An opportunity will lead to a positive change that affects your home environment and a special relationship. Romance will bring you closer to your objective.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Get back to basics. Let the past inform your life as you move forward. Remember the high points, and use the negatives you endured to help you make better decisions. A partnership looks promising.

Pisces (Feb. 20-March 20) — A positive change is heading your way. Update your look, and prepare for what's to come. Don't let the past hold you back. Let go of influences that are bad for you.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — When in doubt, sit tight and wait to see what transpires. Don't let outside pressure or your emotions force a decision you aren't ready to make.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — A window of opportunity is heading in your direction. Hone your skills, gather information and be prepared to take advantage of whatever comes your way. Romance is featured.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Focus on home and family. A good idea can be put into play if you take the initiative and do the work yourself. A joint venture will benefit someone other than you.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — A personal change will boost your morale. Sharing ideas and plans with a loved one will encourage a positive lifestyle change. Doing something kind for someone will benefit you as well.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0