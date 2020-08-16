Your birthday today: Pay attention to detail. Focus on what's important to you, and don't be distracted by the actions of others. Look for positive ways to use your energy, intelligence and skills. Take care of medical, financial and legal matters quickly and efficiently.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Take a moment to consider how best to get ahead. A plan of attack should include a well-thought-out plan and an energetic display of enthusiasm. Once you inspire others to help, the rest will be easy.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Reach out to people who put a smile on your face. A conversation will encourage you to make changes that ease stress and simplify your lifestyle. Romance is favored.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Spend more time doing and less time arguing. If someone pressures you or puts demands on you, walk away. Your words matter, so choose them wisely. Honor your promises.
Scorpio (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — A unique environment will encourage you to make a positive change. Reach out to people who share your ideas, beliefs and pursuits. Romance will lead to a life-changing commitment.
Sagittarius (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Live and learn. Use common sense when sharing information. Home improvements are favored, as long as you don't let someone talk you into doing something you cannot afford.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — An opportunity will lead to a positive change that affects your home environment and a special relationship. Romance will bring you closer to your objective.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Get back to basics. Let the past inform your life as you move forward. Remember the high points, and use the negatives you endured to help you make better decisions. A partnership looks promising.
Pisces (Feb. 20-March 20) — A positive change is heading your way. Update your look, and prepare for what's to come. Don't let the past hold you back. Let go of influences that are bad for you.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — When in doubt, sit tight and wait to see what transpires. Don't let outside pressure or your emotions force a decision you aren't ready to make.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — A window of opportunity is heading in your direction. Hone your skills, gather information and be prepared to take advantage of whatever comes your way. Romance is featured.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Focus on home and family. A good idea can be put into play if you take the initiative and do the work yourself. A joint venture will benefit someone other than you.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — A personal change will boost your morale. Sharing ideas and plans with a loved one will encourage a positive lifestyle change. Doing something kind for someone will benefit you as well.
