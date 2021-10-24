Make decisions based on your needs, not your desires. Moderation will serve you well and help you gain perspective regarding what's important. Use your insight, imagination and unique mindset to guide you in a direction that offers solitude, peace of mind and enlightenment. Make personal growth a priority, and contentment and happiness will be yours.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Don't limit what you can achieve. Talk to a friend or relative to gain a different perspective on what's possible. Look beyond the present and follow the right path. Take charge of your life.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Work on your relationships. Start conversations that address emotional issues and likes and dislikes to ensure everyone is on the same page. Romance will enhance a meaningful relationship and bring both parties closer together.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Get the OK from anyone who will be affected by the choices or changes you make. Personal growth will be enlightening and will help you relate to people heading in a similar direction.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Spend more time at home. Sort through what you've accumulated and declutter your space and life. Pay more attention to what's important to you, and spend time with someone who challenges and stimulates you mentally, emotionally and physically.

Recommended for you…

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Take better care of yourself. You'll feel challenged if you start a debate with a friend or relative. It's better to play it safe and have no regrets. Focus on self-improvement.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Be honest with yourself and others. Personal growth, physical and emotional improvement, and spending time with someone who brings out the best in you will encourage positive lifestyle options.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Make up your mind. Inconsistency will make you look bad. Ask questions, assess situations and take a stand. Change begins with you, so take ownership of what you do and say.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Participate in something that interests you. Expand your mind and challenge yourself physically and emotionally, and you will feel exhilarated and ready to conquer the world.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Assess emotional situations, and you will learn something valuable. Don't expect someone else to be responsible for you or your happiness. Put anger aside and seek out fun events.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Keep up with the latest news and touch base with people who have something to offer. Staying current will help you recognize an opportunity that can enhance your life. Rearrange your space.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Take care of your health, wealth and family. What you neglect to do will be brought to your attention. Stay on top of your responsibilities and be open to suggestions. Use your energy wisely.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Learn as you go and stay out of trouble. Concentrate on what's essential to make a difference. Helping a loved one will encourage others to help you. Set high standards. Romance is featured.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0