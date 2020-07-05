× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Your birthday today: Step up and do your own thing this year. Be bold and take aggressive action. It's time to stick up for yourself and your wants. Anger will slow you down.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Take a unique approach when faced with emotional issues that concern a meaningful relationship. Say what's on your mind and offer alternative suggestions.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Don't lose sight of your goal or let someone manipulate you into doing something that will benefit them, not you. Success and failure depend on the choices you make.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Implement a change that will encourage you to live life with zest and clarity. Making an adjustment to fit current regulations will set an excellent example for others.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Revisit the past and remember experiences that can help you make better choices. You can reach your goals if you strive for personal growth and good health.

Scorpio (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Research will help you prepare to take advantage of a suggestion someone gave you. Use what you learn to fine-tune skills you want to incorporate into your plans.