Sagittarius (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Investments will go sour if you trust someone with your cash or embark on a joint venture. Don't let anyone take advantage of you. Immerse yourself in self-improvement.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Spit it out if you don't like the way someone is treating you. Don't raise your voice, but do state the facts and offer alternatives. Aim to solve problems, not to fuel them.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — A change of plans that someone reveals will come as a surprise. Consider what's best for you and adjust. When in doubt, look inward and focus on personal growth.

Pisces (Feb. 20-March 20) — Get in touch with your inner self, and you'll discover you have more to offer than you realize. Refuse to let anyone put you down or make you feel inadequate.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Avoid getting into a senseless argument. Keep physically active, and you will avert that disgruntled feeling when things don't go your way.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Someone will offer a different perspective on a situation that shows potential. Weigh the pros and cons and prepare to make a move that can influence your life.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Don't hesitate, stop or give anyone the chance to mess with you. Stay focused on being and doing your best. Good health begins with a proper diet and fitness routine.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0