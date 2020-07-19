Your birthday today: You gain support this year. Speak from the heart, and you'll capture attention and encourage others to help you turn your ideas into something great. The contributions you make will set the stage for the way your life unfolds. Expand your interests and thrive.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Stop questioning and start doing. Make a decision that will help you let go of the past and move forward with your life. Don't miss an opportunity to explore new possibilities.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Do what you need to do without making a fuss. Refuse to let anyone make decisions for you or entice you into something risky.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Set rules and standards that you feel comfortable with, but don't expect others to follow suit. Allow others the freedom of choice, and you'll get the same in return.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Make your position clear and keep heading in a direction that suits your needs. A personal gain will be dependent on how you handle your money.
Scorpio(Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Discard what you no longer need. Reevaluate your intentions and walk away from those standing in your way. Explore new ideas and embrace new beginnings.
Sagittarius (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Investments will go sour if you trust someone with your cash or embark on a joint venture. Don't let anyone take advantage of you. Immerse yourself in self-improvement.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Spit it out if you don't like the way someone is treating you. Don't raise your voice, but do state the facts and offer alternatives. Aim to solve problems, not to fuel them.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — A change of plans that someone reveals will come as a surprise. Consider what's best for you and adjust. When in doubt, look inward and focus on personal growth.
Pisces (Feb. 20-March 20) — Get in touch with your inner self, and you'll discover you have more to offer than you realize. Refuse to let anyone put you down or make you feel inadequate.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Avoid getting into a senseless argument. Keep physically active, and you will avert that disgruntled feeling when things don't go your way.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Someone will offer a different perspective on a situation that shows potential. Weigh the pros and cons and prepare to make a move that can influence your life.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Don't hesitate, stop or give anyone the chance to mess with you. Stay focused on being and doing your best. Good health begins with a proper diet and fitness routine.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!