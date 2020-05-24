× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Your birthday today: Look for opportunities and sink your teeth into something you've been longing to do. Let your willpower lead the way and your desire to succeed motivate you. Don't be fooled by what others do or say. Stick to your game plan and forge ahead.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Take pride in what you do and don't let others' actions or words stand in your way. Jealousy will surface if your accomplishments threaten someone you work alongside. Choose associates wisely.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Get your facts straight before you share information. Your reputation will depend on how you handle situations that affect you, your family or your community. Do your best to stabilize a situation.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Contribute to something you believe in or feel you can improve. Collaborating with people you have worked with in the past will help you get things done quickly and efficiently.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Sit back and observe. The less you say, the easier it will be to distance yourself from an unstable situation that could cause problems.