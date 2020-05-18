Dr. Roach for Tuesday with Monday, Sunay add-ons

Dear Dr. Roach: I am a 78-year-old man with severe COPD who is on oxygen 24/7. I use a portable oxygen generator when I need to go to the store or for medical appointments. Does the oxygen protect me from getting virus or flu germs, or is it more likely I will inhale them with the air and deliver it to me in my oxygen? I go out seldom and try to practice social distancing when I do. I wear latex gloves but can't wear a mask because of the cannula.
-- J.T.D.
A: Oxygen concentrators work by utilizing the unique characteristics of a mineral called zeolite. Under pressure from a compressor, the nitrogen in the atmosphere is adsorbed onto the zeolite pellets in the concentrator. The resultant gas is highly concentrated oxygen, and is delivered to the patient at the prescribed concentration, while the nitrogen is vented to the atmosphere when the pressure in the compressor is released.
If there are virus particles in the air, they are associated with liquid, ranging from large droplets to very small ones. Very small droplets can remain in the air for long periods of time (hours). Some viruses, such as measles, are able to remain infectious in the air for many hours, while others are more associated with larger droplets and are infectious for a much shorter time in the air. If the infectious particles are in the air, they can theoretically be passed to you through the concentrator or directly through the air that is also inhaled through the mouth and nose.
Thus, with or without an oxygen concentrator, it is possible to be infected by someone close by, especially one who is coughing, which expels large amounts of infectious particles on both large and small droplets. That's why the distancing of 6 feet or more is helpful in reducing infection rates.
However, severe COPD is a major risk factor for bad outcomes in respiratory infections, such as influenza or coronavirus, which is why staying away from potentially infectious people is so important.
Dear Dr. Roach: The last time I saw my urologist, I asked him to check my testosterone level because it hadn't been checked in a couple of years. His nurse notified me that it was low and that I should make an appointment with one of his colleagues that specializes in treatment for that. When I saw that doctor, he prescribed generic Cialis for daily use and clomiphene oral tablets.
Before I picked up the clomiphene tablets, my wife looked up that medicine in a book of prescription medicines and found that it was originally prescribed for women who were having difficulty getting pregnant. We were surprised, but thought that since the book was older, the prescription may now be used as a treatment for low testosterone or low libido. Can you give me some advice on this prescription?
-- W.R.
A: Clomiphene is an anti-estrogen, and in addition to being used for female infertility, is also used by some specialists to raise testosterone levels. Estrogen causes a feedback loop to stop testosterone synthesis, so blocking estrogen stimulates testosterone production. I read many anecdotal reports and a few case studies showing good results with clomiphene.
However, this treatment is not approved by the Food and Drug Administration, and the data showing safety and efficacy not as good as treatment with testosterone. Antiestrogens are also used in men with breast cancer, and side effects noted in this population included fatigue (21%), anxiety (20%), sleep disorders (19%), decreased libido (11%) and weight gain (10%).
What I find concerning is that you haven't told me about any symptoms you were having that prompted the testosterone test. Treatment to raise testosterone in men without clear symptoms of low testosterone and repeatedly low morning testosterone levels is not recommended.
Dear Dr. Roach: In a prior column, you discussed an enlarged prostate, or BPH. How does one know if they have BPH or overactive bladder? I wake up three times a night to urinate. I tried Flomax for three weeks, but it did not work. Tamsulosin plus finasteride seems risky, having two drugs in one's system. Why not just get surgery to reduce the prostate and be done with it, rather than relying on two drugs for a lifetime with risks of side effects?
-- E.M.
A: The symptoms of an enlarged prostate and overactive bladder can look the same in men. Many doctors will give a trial of tamsulosin (Flomax) or similar drug, but if it fails, some simple testing can help to make an accurate diagnosis. Urologists measure urine flow and bladder pressure in order to make the diagnosis for certain.
Surgery is not appropriate for overactive bladder symptoms, but if it's proven that your prostate is the source of the problem, then surgery is one of the many options available. A patient's personal preference is very important in deciding the best therapy, but surgery is usually reserved for people who do not respond to medication treatments. Surgery itself has the potential for side effects. Some patients' symptoms worsen after surgery, and many continue to require medications even after surgical treatment.
There are a range of alternatives to traditional surgery, a good number of these have a lower risk for side effects. Only a urologist, after a thorough evaluation, can make personalized recommendations, but I advise against rushing to surgery.
