Dr. Roach for Tuesday with Monday, Sunay add-ons

Dear Dr. Roach: I am a 78-year-old man with severe COPD who is on oxygen 24/7. I use a portable oxygen generator when I need to go to the store or for medical appointments. Does the oxygen protect me from getting virus or flu germs, or is it more likely I will inhale them with the air and deliver it to me in my oxygen? I go out seldom and try to practice social distancing when I do. I wear latex gloves but can't wear a mask because of the cannula.

-- J.T.D.

A: Oxygen concentrators work by utilizing the unique characteristics of a mineral called zeolite. Under pressure from a compressor, the nitrogen in the atmosphere is adsorbed onto the zeolite pellets in the concentrator. The resultant gas is highly concentrated oxygen, and is delivered to the patient at the prescribed concentration, while the nitrogen is vented to the atmosphere when the pressure in the compressor is released.