Husband-wife legislative duo from deep red Illinois grab state, national attention (copy) (copy)

"Supporting and participating in insurrection against the government is way beyond the pale and violates our oath of office," state Rep. Bob Morgan, D-Highland Park, the resolution's main sponsor, wrote in an email. "The State of Illinois deserves to know what role Rep. Miller had in the riot of January 6 in Washington D.C., and that is why I referred this matter to the Legislative Inspector General for proper investigation."

Mary Miller defended her husband, telling WMAY radio on Wednesday that "it never crossed his mind once to be violent."

"We don’t advocate violence," she said. "We stand for rule of law and anybody that was violent or broke the law should be arrested and prosecuted, but he had nothing to do with that.”

Besides the story of Chris Miller's truck breaking, Mary Miller last week introduced her first bill as a member of Congress.

Titled the Safety and Opportunity for Girls Act, the proposal would require people in schools to use bathrooms and locker rooms and to participate in sports teams designated for their biological sex.

The bill tackles a politically fraught subject — whether or not people assigned male at birth but who identify as female or otherwise can share spaces traditionally set aside for biological females.

Critics say such proposals discriminate against transgender women, but Miller and other proponents, including Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, say they are simply protecting women.

“Democrats continue to push radical gender ideology on our children, and we must draw the line to protect women and girls,” Mary Miller said.