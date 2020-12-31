 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
On TV Today 1/1/21
0 comments

On TV Today 1/1/21

BASKETBALL

6 p.m.;Grizzlies at Hornets;FSM

7 p.m.;Bulls at Bucks;NBCSCH

FOOTBALL

11:40 a.m.;Peach Bowl: Georgia vs. Cincinnati;ESPN

Noon;Citrus Bowl: Auburn vs. Northwestern;ABC

4:10 p.m.;Rose Bowl: Notre Dame vs. Alabama;ESPN

7:45 p.m.;Sugar Bowl: Ohio State vs. Clemson;ESPN

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News