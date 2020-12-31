On TV Today 1/1/21

BASKETBALL
6 p.m.;Grizzlies at Hornets;FSM
7 p.m.;Bulls at Bucks;NBCSCH
FOOTBALL
11:40 a.m.;Peach Bowl: Georgia vs. Cincinnati;ESPN
Noon;Citrus Bowl: Auburn vs. Northwestern;ABC
4:10 p.m.;Rose Bowl: Notre Dame vs. Alabama;ESPN
7:45 p.m.;Sugar Bowl: Ohio State vs. Clemson;ESPN
