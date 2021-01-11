 Skip to main content
On TV Today 1/12/21
On TV Today 1/12/21

BASKETBALL

6 p.m.;Wisconsin at Michigan;ESPN

6 p.m.;Tennessee at Vanderbilt;ESPN2

6 p.m.;Butler at St. John's;FS1

6 p.m.;Miami at Boston College;FSM

7 p.m.;Celtics at Bulls;NBCSCH

8 p.m.;West Virginia at Baylor;ESPN2

8 p.m.;Alabama at Kentucky;ESPN

8 p.m.;Providence at Marquette;FS1

9:30 p.m.;Pacers at Warriors;NBCSCH

