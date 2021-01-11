On TV Today 1/12/21

BASKETBALL
6 p.m.;Wisconsin at Michigan;ESPN
6 p.m.;Tennessee at Vanderbilt;ESPN2
6 p.m.;Butler at St. John's;FS1
6 p.m.;Miami at Boston College;FSM
7 p.m.;Celtics at Bulls;NBCSCH
8 p.m.;West Virginia at Baylor;ESPN2
8 p.m.;Alabama at Kentucky;ESPN
8 p.m.;Providence at Marquette;FS1
9:30 p.m.;Pacers at Warriors;NBCSCH
