 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
On TV Today 1/13/21
0 comments

On TV Today 1/13/21

BASKETBALL

6 p.m.;Northwestern at Ohio State;BTN

6 p.m.;Arkansas at LSU;ESPN2

6 p.m.;DePaul at Georgetown;FS1

6:45 p.m.;Nets at Knicks;ESPN

7 p.m.;Grizzlies at Timberwolves;FSM

8 p.m.;Illinois at Nebraska;BTN

8 p.m.;Texas Tech at Texas;ESPN2

9 p.m.;Pelicans at Clippers;ESPN

HOCKEY

4:15 p.m.;Penguins at Flyers;NBCSN

7 p.m.;Blackhawks at Lightning;NBCSN 

9:30 p.m.;Blues at Avalanche;NBCSN

SOCCER

11:55 a.m.;Brighton & Hove at Man. City;NBCSN

2:!0 p.m.;Tottenham at Aston Villa;NBCSN

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News