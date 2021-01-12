On TV Today 1/13/21

BASKETBALL
6 p.m.;Northwestern at Ohio State;BTN
6 p.m.;Arkansas at LSU;ESPN2
6 p.m.;DePaul at Georgetown;FS1
6:45 p.m.;Nets at Knicks;ESPN
7 p.m.;Grizzlies at Timberwolves;FSM
8 p.m.;Illinois at Nebraska;BTN
8 p.m.;Texas Tech at Texas;ESPN2
9 p.m.;Pelicans at Clippers;ESPN
HOCKEY
4:15 p.m.;Penguins at Flyers;NBCSN
7 p.m.;Blackhawks at Lightning;NBCSN
9:30 p.m.;Blues at Avalanche;NBCSN
SOCCER
11:55 a.m.;Brighton & Hove at Man. City;NBCSN
2:!0 p.m.;Tottenham at Aston Villa;NBCSN
