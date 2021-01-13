 Skip to main content
On TV Today 1/14/21
On TV Today 1/14/21

BASKETBALL

4 p.m.;Pepperdine at Gonzaga;ESPN2

4 p.m.;Washington State at UCLA;FS1

6 p.m.;Purdue at Indiana;FS1

6 p.m.;Houston at South Florida;ESPN2

6:30 p.m.;Heat at 76ers;TNT

8 p.m.;Michigan State at Iowa;FS1

8 p.m.;SMU at Memphis;ESPN2

9 p.m.;Warriors at Nuggets;TNT

9 p.m.;Pacers at Blazers;FSM

10 p.m.;Arizona at Oregon State;FS1

10 p.m.;BYU at St. Mary's;ESPN2

FIGURE SKATING

5 p.m.;U.S. Championships;NBCSN

GOLF

6 p.m.;PGA: Sony Open;Golf

SOCCER

1:55 p.m.;Crystal Palace at Arsenal;NBCSN

