On TV Today 1/14/21

BASKETBALL
4 p.m.;Pepperdine at Gonzaga;ESPN2
4 p.m.;Washington State at UCLA;FS1
6 p.m.;Purdue at Indiana;FS1
6 p.m.;Houston at South Florida;ESPN2
6:30 p.m.;Heat at 76ers;TNT
8 p.m.;Michigan State at Iowa;FS1
8 p.m.;SMU at Memphis;ESPN2
9 p.m.;Warriors at Nuggets;TNT
9 p.m.;Pacers at Blazers;FSM
10 p.m.;Arizona at Oregon State;FS1
10 p.m.;BYU at St. Mary's;ESPN2
FIGURE SKATING
5 p.m.;U.S. Championships;NBCSN
GOLF
6 p.m.;PGA: Sony Open;Golf
SOCCER
1:55 p.m.;Crystal Palace at Arsenal;NBCSN
Jim Benson
Sports Reporter
Reporter for Lee Enterprises Central Illinois.
