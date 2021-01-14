On TV Today 1/15/21

BASKETBALL
6 p.m.;Duquesne at St. Bonaventure;ESPN2
6:45 p.m.;Mavericks at Bucks;ESPN
7 p.m.;Bulls at Thunder;NBCSCH+
7 p.m.;UTEP at North Texas;Marquee
8 p.m.;Wisconsin at Rutgers;FS1
9 p.m.;Pelicans at Lakers;ESPN
10 p.m.;Fresno State at Nevada;FS1
FIGURE SKATING
3 p.m.;U.S. Championships;NBCSN
7 p.m.;U.S. Championships;NBC
GOLF
6 p.m.;PGA: Sony Open;Golf
HOCKEY
6 p.m.;Blackhawks at Lightning;NBCSCH
8 p.m.;Blues at Avalanche;FSM
