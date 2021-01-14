 Skip to main content
On TV Today 1/15/21
On TV Today 1/15/21

BASKETBALL

6 p.m.;Duquesne at St. Bonaventure;ESPN2

6:45 p.m.;Mavericks at Bucks;ESPN

7 p.m.;Bulls at Thunder;NBCSCH+

7 p.m.;UTEP at North Texas;Marquee

8 p.m.;Wisconsin at Rutgers;FS1 

9 p.m.;Pelicans at Lakers;ESPN

10 p.m.;Fresno State at Nevada;FS1

FIGURE SKATING

3 p.m.;U.S. Championships;NBCSN

7 p.m.;U.S. Championships;NBC

GOLF

6 p.m.;PGA: Sony Open;Golf

HOCKEY

6 p.m.;Blackhawks at Lightning;NBCSCH

8 p.m.;Blues at Avalanche;FSM

