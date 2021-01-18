 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
On TV Today 1/19/21
0 comments

On TV Today 1/19/21

BASKETBALL

5:30 p.m.;Kansas State at Oklahoma;FSM

6 p.m.;Tennessee at Florida;ESPN

6 p.m.;USC at Oregon State;ESPN2

8 p.m.;Duke at Pittsburgh;ESPN

8 p.m.;Seton Hall at Villanova;FS1

8 p.m.;Alabama at LSU;ESPN2

8 p.m.;San Diego at Loyola Marymount;FSM

HOCKEY

6 p.m.;Blackhawks at Panthers;NBCSCH

6 p.m.;Capitals at Penguins;NBCSN

SOCCER

2:10 p.m.;Chelsea at Leicester City;NBCSN

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News