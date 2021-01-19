On TV Today 1/20/21

BASKETBALL
5 p.m.;Saint Louis at UMass;FSM
6 p.m.;Texas A&M at Vanderbilt;ESPN2
6:15 p.m.;Celtics at 76ers;ESPN
8 p.m.;Bradley at Illinois State;Marquee
8 p.m.;Cincinnati at Temple;ESPN2
8:30 p.m.;Suns at Rockets;ESPN
HOCKEY
6 p.m.;Oilers at Maple Leafs;NBCSN
8 p.m.;Sharks at Blues;FSM
8:30 p.m.;Wild at Ducks;NBCSN
SOCCER
11:55 a.m.;Southampton at Leeds United;NBCSN
1:50 p.m.;Serie A: Napoli at Juventus;ESPN2
2:10 p.m.;Aston Villa at Manchester United;NBCSN
