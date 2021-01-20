On TV Today 1/21/21

BASKETBALL
6 p.m.;Wichita State at Temple;ESPN2
6:30 p.m.;Lakers at Bucks;TNT
8 p.m.;Arizona at Arizona State;ESPN
9 p.m.;Pelicans at Jazz;TNT
9 p.m.;San Francisco at Santa Clara;FSM
10 p.m.;Colorado State at Utah State;FS1
GOLF
11 a.m.;LPGA: Tournament of Champions;Golf
2 p.m.;PGA: Desert Classic;Golf
6 p.m.;Champions: Mitsubishi Electric Championship;Golf
HOCKEY
6 p.m.;Lightning at Blue Jackets;NBCSN
8:30 p.m.;Canadiens at Canucks;NBCSN
SOCCER
1:55 p.m.;Burnley at Liverpool;NBCSN
