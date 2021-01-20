 Skip to main content
On TV Today 1/21/21
On TV Today 1/21/21

BASKETBALL

6 p.m.;Wichita State at Temple;ESPN2

6:30 p.m.;Lakers at Bucks;TNT

8 p.m.;Arizona at Arizona State;ESPN

9 p.m.;Pelicans at Jazz;TNT

9 p.m.;San Francisco at Santa Clara;FSM

10 p.m.;Colorado State at Utah State;FS1

GOLF

11 a.m.;LPGA: Tournament of Champions;Golf

2 p.m.;PGA: Desert Classic;Golf

6 p.m.;Champions: Mitsubishi Electric Championship;Golf

HOCKEY

6 p.m.;Lightning at Blue Jackets;NBCSN

8:30 p.m.;Canadiens at Canucks;NBCSN

SOCCER

1:55 p.m.;Burnley at Liverpool;NBCSN

