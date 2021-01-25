On TV Today 1/26/21

BASKETBALL
5:30 p.m.;Georgetown at Xavier;FS1
7 p.m.;Drake at Missouri State;NBCSCH+
7:30 p.m.;Butler at UConn;FS1
8 p.m.;Georgia Tech at Duke;ESPN
8 p.m.;Missouri at Auburn;ESPN2
HOCKEY
6 p.m.;Islanders at Capitals;NBCSN
7 p.m.;Blackhawks at Predators;NBCSCH
8 p.m.;Blues at Golden Knights;FSM
SOCCER
11:55 a.m.;Leeds United at Newcastle United;NBCSN
2:10 p.m.;Manchester City at West Bromwich;NBCSN
Jim Benson
Sports Reporter
Reporter for Lee Enterprises Central Illinois.
