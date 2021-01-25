 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
On TV Today 1/26/21
0 comments

On TV Today 1/26/21

BASKETBALL

5:30 p.m.;Georgetown at Xavier;FS1

7 p.m.;Drake at Missouri State;NBCSCH+

7:30 p.m.;Butler at UConn;FS1

8 p.m.;Georgia Tech at Duke;ESPN

8 p.m.;Missouri at Auburn;ESPN2

HOCKEY

6 p.m.;Islanders at Capitals;NBCSN

7 p.m.;Blackhawks at Predators;NBCSCH

8 p.m.;Blues at Golden Knights;FSM

SOCCER 

11:55 a.m.;Leeds United at Newcastle United;NBCSN

2:10 p.m.;Manchester City at West Bromwich;NBCSN

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News