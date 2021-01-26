 Skip to main content
On TV Today 1/27/21
On TV Today 1/27/21

BASKETBALL

6 p.m.;Creighton at Seton Hall;FS1

6 p.m.;Georgia at South Carolina;ESPN2

6 p.m.;Pacers at Hornets;FSM

6:45 p.m.;Lakers at 76ers;ESPN

7 p.m.;Bulls at Grizzlies;NBCSCH

8 p.m.;St. John's at DePaul;FS1

9 p.m.;Timberwolves at Warriors;ESPN

10 p.m.;Utah State at UNLV;FS1

HOCKEY

6:30 p.m.;Blackhawks at Predators;NBCSN

SOCCER 

2:10 p.m.;Sheffield United at Manchester United;NBCSN

Schedule and times are provided to The Pantagraph, which is not responsible for last-minute changes by broadcasters.

