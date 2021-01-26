On TV Today 1/27/21

BASKETBALL
6 p.m.;Creighton at Seton Hall;FS1
6 p.m.;Georgia at South Carolina;ESPN2
6 p.m.;Pacers at Hornets;FSM
6:45 p.m.;Lakers at 76ers;ESPN
7 p.m.;Bulls at Grizzlies;NBCSCH
8 p.m.;St. John's at DePaul;FS1
9 p.m.;Timberwolves at Warriors;ESPN
10 p.m.;Utah State at UNLV;FS1
HOCKEY
6:30 p.m.;Blackhawks at Predators;NBCSN
SOCCER
2:10 p.m.;Sheffield United at Manchester United;NBCSN
Schedule and times are provided to The Pantagraph, which is not responsible for last-minute changes by broadcasters.
Jim Benson
Sports Reporter
Reporter for Lee Enterprises Central Illinois.
