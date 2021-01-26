On TV Today 1/28/21

BASKETBALL
6 p.m.;Memphis at SMU;ESPN2
6 p.m.;Clippers at Heat;TNT
8 p.m.;Villanova at UConn;FS1
8 p.m.;Houston at Tulane;ESPN2
8:30 p.m.;Blazers at Rockets;TNT
GOLF
2 p.m.;PGA: Farmers Insurance Open;Golf
HOCKEY
8 p.m.;Blues at Golden Knights;FSM
SOCCER
1:55 p.m.;Liverpool at Tottenham Hotspur;NBCSN
