On TV Today 1/29/21

BASKETBALL
5:30 p.m.;Saint Louis at Richmond;ESPN2
6 p.m.;Pacers at Hornets;FSM
6:45 p.m.;Bucks at Pelicans;ESPN
7:30 p.m.;South Alabama at Georgia State;ESPN2
8 p.m.;Iowa at Illinois;FS1
9 p.m.;Mavericks at Pelicans;ESPN
10 p.m.;Boise State at Colorado State;FS1
GOLF
2 p.m.;PGA: Farmers Insurance Open;Golf
HOCKEY
7 p.m.;Blue Jackets at Blackhawks;NBCSCH
SOCCER
1:55 p.m.;Liverpool at Tottenham Hotspur;NBCSN
Jim Benson
Sports Reporter
Reporter for Lee Enterprises Central Illinois.
