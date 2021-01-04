 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
On TV Today 1/5/21
0 comments

On TV Today 1/5/21

BASKETBALL

6 p.m.;Villanova at DePaul;FS1

6 p.m.;Nebraska at Purdue;BTN

6 p.m.;Florida at Alabama;ESPN2

7 p.m.;North Carolina at Miami;ESPN

7 p.m.;Lakers at Grizzlies;FSM

8 p.m.;Rutgers at Michigan State;ESPN2

8 p.m.;UConn at Marquette;FS1

9 p.m.;Kansas at TCU;ESPN

9:30 p.m.;Bulls at Trail Blazers;NBCSCH

FOOTBALL

6 p.m.;Heisman Trophy Ceremony;ESPN

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News