On TV Today 1/7/21

BASKETBALL
6 p.m.;Indiana at Wisconsin;FS1
6 p.m.;Iowa at Maryland;ESPN2
6:30 p.m.;76ers at Nets;TNT
7 p.m.;Cavaliers at Grizzlies;FSM
8 p.m.;Illinois at Northwestern;BTN
8 p.m.;USC at Arizona;ESPN2
8 p.m.;Washington at Stanford;FS1
9 p.m.;Mavericks at Nuggets;TNT
9:30 p.m.;UCLA at Arizona State;ESPN
10 p.m.;Oregon at Colorado;FS1
GOLF
6 p.m.;PGA: Tournament of Champions;Golf
