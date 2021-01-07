On TV Today 1/8/21

BASKETBALL
6 p.m.;Purdue at Michigan State;FS1
6 p.m.;Youngstown State at Wright State;ESPN2
6:45 p.m.;Hornets at Pelicans;ESPN
7 p.m.;Nets at Grizzlies;FSM
8 p.m.;Dayton at Davidson;FS1
9 p.m.;Bulls at Lakers;NBCSCH
9 p.m.;Clippers at Warriors;ESPN
10 p.m.;Utah State at New Mexico;FS1
GOLF
5 p.m.;PGA: Tournament of Champions;Golf
Jim Benson
Sports Reporter
Reporter for Lee Enterprises Central Illinois.
