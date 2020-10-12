 Skip to main content
On TV Today 10/13/20
BASEBALL

5 p.m.;NLCS: Braves vs. Dodgers;FS1 

7:30 p.m.;ALCS: Astros vs. Rays;TBS

FOOTBALL

6 p.m.;Bills at Titans;CBS

SOCCER

1:30 p.m.;UEFA: Germany vs. Switzerland;ESPN2

