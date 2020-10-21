 Skip to main content
On TV Today 10/22/20
On TV Today 10/22/20

FOOTBALL

6:30 p.m.;Arkansas State at Appalachian State;ESPN

7:20 p.m.;Giants at Eagles;Fox,NFL

GOLF

Noon;LPGA Drive On Championship;Golf

4 p.m.;PGA: The Zozo Championship;Golf

SOCCER

9:30 p.m.;MLS: Portland at Seattle;FS1

