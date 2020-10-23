On TV Today 10/24/20

AUTO RACING
3:30 p.m.;Xfinity: O'Reilly Auto Parts 300;NBCSN
BASEBALL
7 p.m.;World Series: Rays vs. Dodgers;Fox
FIGURE SKATING
2 p.m.;The Grand Prix Skate America;NBC
8 p.m.;The Grand Prix Skate America;NBCSN
FOOTBALL
11 a.m.;Nebraska at Ohio State;Fox
11 a.m.;Rutgers at Michigan State;BTN
11 a.m.;N.C. State at North Carolina;ESPN
11 a.m.;Kansas at Kansas State;FS1
11 a.m.;Oklahoma at TCU;ABC
11 a.m.;Florida State at Louisville;FSM
1 p.m.;Tulane at UCF;ESPN2
2:30 p.m.;Alabama at Tennessee;CBS
2:30 p.m.;Notre Dame at Pittsburgh;ABC
2:30 p.m.;Iowa State at Oklahoma State;Fox
2:30 p.m.;Penn State at Indiana;FS1
2:30 p.m.;Baylor at Texas;ESPN
2:30 p.m.;Iowa at Purdue;BTN
2:30 p.m.;Virginia Tech at Wake Forest;FSM
4:30 p.m.;West Virginia at Texas Tech;ESPN2
6 p.m.;South Carolina at LSU;ESPN
6 p.m.;Utah State at Boise State;FS1
6:30 p.m.;Michigan at Minnesota;ABC
6:30 p.m.;Maryland at Northwestern;BTN
8 p.m.;Cincinnati at SMU;ESPN2
9:15 p.m.;Texas State at BYU;ESPN
9:30 p.m.;Air Force at San Jose State;FS1
GOLF
Noon;LPGA Drive On Championship;Golf
4 p.m.;PGA: The Zozo Championship;Golf
SOCCER
8:15 a.m.;Leeds United at Aston Villa;NBCSN
11:30 a.m.;Premier League;NBC
