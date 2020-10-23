 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
On TV Today 10/24/20
0 comments

On TV Today 10/24/20

AUTO RACING

3:30 p.m.;Xfinity: O'Reilly Auto Parts 300;NBCSN

BASEBALL

7 p.m.;World Series: Rays vs. Dodgers;Fox

FIGURE SKATING

2 p.m.;The Grand Prix Skate America;NBC

8 p.m.;The Grand Prix Skate America;NBCSN 

FOOTBALL

11 a.m.;Nebraska at Ohio State;Fox

11 a.m.;Rutgers at Michigan State;BTN

11 a.m.;N.C. State at North Carolina;ESPN

11 a.m.;Kansas at Kansas State;FS1

11 a.m.;Oklahoma at TCU;ABC

11 a.m.;Florida State at Louisville;FSM

1 p.m.;Tulane at UCF;ESPN2

2:30 p.m.;Alabama at Tennessee;CBS

2:30 p.m.;Notre Dame at Pittsburgh;ABC

2:30 p.m.;Iowa State at Oklahoma State;Fox

2:30 p.m.;Penn State at Indiana;FS1

2:30 p.m.;Baylor at Texas;ESPN

2:30 p.m.;Iowa at Purdue;BTN

2:30 p.m.;Virginia Tech at Wake Forest;FSM

4:30 p.m.;West Virginia at Texas Tech;ESPN2

6 p.m.;South Carolina at LSU;ESPN

6 p.m.;Utah State at Boise State;FS1

6:30 p.m.;Michigan at Minnesota;ABC

6:30 p.m.;Maryland at Northwestern;BTN

8 p.m.;Cincinnati at SMU;ESPN2

9:15 p.m.;Texas State at BYU;ESPN

9:30 p.m.;Air Force at San Jose State;FS1

GOLF

Noon;LPGA Drive On Championship;Golf

4 p.m.;PGA: The Zozo Championship;Golf

SOCCER

8:15 a.m.;Leeds United at Aston Villa;NBCSN

11:30 a.m.;Premier League;NBC

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News