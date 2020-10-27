On TV Today 10/28/20

BASEBALL
7 p.m.;World Series: Dodgers vs. Rays (if necessary);Fox
GOLF
2 p.m.;College: East Lake Cup;Golf
SOCCER
6:30 p.m.;MLS: Atlanta United at Orlando City SC;FS1
9 p.m.;MLS: LA Galaxy at Portland;ESPN
