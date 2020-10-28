 Skip to main content
On TV Today 10/29/20
On TV Today 10/29/20

FOOTBALL

6:30 p.m.;South Alabama at Georgia Southern;ESPN

7:20 p.m.;Falcons at Panthers;Fox,NFL

GOLF

11 a.m.;PGA: The Bermuda Championship;Golf

