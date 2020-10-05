On TV Today 10/6/20

BASEBALL
1 p.m.;NLDS: Braves vs. Marlins;FS1
3:30 p.m.;ALDS: Astros vs. Athletics;TBS
7 p.m.;ALDS: Yankees vs. Ray;TBS
8:30;NLDS: Padres vs. Dodgers;FS1
BASKETBALL
8 p.m.;NBA Finals: Lakers vs. Heat;ABC
GOLF
3:30 p.m.;Blessings Collegiate Invitational;Golf
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Jim Benson
Sports Reporter
Reporter for Lee Enterprises Central Illinois.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today