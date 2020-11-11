 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
On TV Today 11/12/20
0 comments

On TV Today 11/12/20

FOOTBALL

7 p.m.;Colorado State at Boise State;FS1

7:20 p.m.;Colts at Titans;Fox

GOLF

Noon;Masters;ESPN

SOCCER

10:45 a.m.;UEFA: N. Macedonia at Georgia;ESPN2

1 p.m.;UEFA: Scotland at Serbia;ESPN2

1:30 p.m.;Friendly: U.S. at Wales;FS1

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News