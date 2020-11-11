On TV Today 11/12/20

FOOTBALL
7 p.m.;Colorado State at Boise State;FS1
7:20 p.m.;Colts at Titans;Fox
GOLF
Noon;Masters;ESPN
SOCCER
10:45 a.m.;UEFA: N. Macedonia at Georgia;ESPN2
1 p.m.;UEFA: Scotland at Serbia;ESPN2
1:30 p.m.;Friendly: U.S. at Wales;FS1
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Jim Benson
Sports Reporter
Reporter for Lee Enterprises Central Illinois.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today