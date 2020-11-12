 Skip to main content
On TV Today 11/13/20
On TV Today 11/13/20

FOOTBALL

6 p.m.;Iowa at Minnesota;FS1

6:30 p.m.;East Carolina at Cincinnati;ESPN

GOLF

Noon;Masters;ESPN

HOCKEY

6 p.m.;Wisconsin at Notre Dame;NBCSN

SWIMMING

9 a.m.;Toyota U.S. Open;NBCSN

