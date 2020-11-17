On TV Today 11/18/20

AUTO RACING
7 p.m.;NASCAR Awards Show;NBCSN
BASKETBALL
6 p.m.;NBA Draft;ESPN
FOOTBALL
6 p.m.;Western Michigan at Central Michigan;ESPN2
SOCCER
1:30 p.m.;UEFA: Netherlands vs. Poland;ESPN2
