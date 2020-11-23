On TV Today 11/24/20

HOCKEY
5 p.m.;Penn State at Wisconsin;BTN
7:30 p.m.;Ohio State at Minnesota;BTN
SOCCER
5 p.m.;MLS: Nashville SC at Toronto FC;FS1
7 p.m.;MLS: New England at Philadelphia Union;ESPN
9:30 p.m.;MLS: LA FC at Seattle;ESPN
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Jim Benson
Sports Reporter
Reporter for Lee Enterprises Central Illinois.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today