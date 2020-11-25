On TV Today 11/26/20

BASKETBALL
11 a.m.;Chicago State at Illinois;BTN
1 p.m.;La Salle at St. John's;FS1
3:30 p.m.;Auburn vs. St. Joseph's;FS1
FOOTBALL
11:30 a.m.;Texans at Lions;CBS
3:30 p.m.;Redskins at Cowboys;Fox
6 p.m.;New Mexico at Utah State;FS1
7:20 p.m.;Ravens at Steelers;NBC
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Jim Benson
Sports Reporter
Reporter for Lee Enterprises Central Illinois.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today