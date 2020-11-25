 Skip to main content
On TV Today 11/26/20
BASKETBALL

11 a.m.;Chicago State at Illinois;BTN 

1 p.m.;La Salle at St. John's;FS1

3:30 p.m.;Auburn vs. St. Joseph's;FS1

FOOTBALL

11:30 a.m.;Texans at Lions;CBS

3:30 p.m.;Redskins at Cowboys;Fox

6 p.m.;New Mexico at Utah State;FS1

7:20 p.m.;Ravens at Steelers;NBC

