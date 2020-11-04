 Skip to main content
On TV Today 11/5/20
On TV Today 11/5/20

FOOTBALL

6 p.m.;Utah State at Nevada;FS1

6:30 p.m.;SMU at Temple;ESPN

7:20 p.m.;Packers at 49ers;Fox,NFL

GOLF

Noon;PGA: Houston Open;Golf

