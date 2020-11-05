On TV Today 11/6/20

AUTO RACING
7 p.m.;Truck: Lucas Oil 150;FS1
FOOTBALL
6:30 p.m.;Miami at NC State;ESPN
8:45 p.m.;BYU at Boise State;FS1
GOLF
Noon;PGA: Houston Open;Golf
3 p.m.;Champions: Schwab Cup Championship;Golf
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.;Breeders' Cup;NBCSN
