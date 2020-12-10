 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
On TV Today 12/11/20
0 comments

On TV Today 12/11/20

BASKETBALL

2 p.m.;Kansas State at Butler;FS1

4 p.m.;Villanova at Georgetown;FS1

9:30 p.m.;Preseason: Kings at Blazers;ESPN

FOOTBALL

6 p.m.;Arizona State at Arizona;ESPN

8:30 p.m.;Utah at Colorado;FS1

GOLF

2 p.m.;U.S. Women's Open;Golf

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News