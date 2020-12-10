On TV Today 12/11/20

BASKETBALL
2 p.m.;Kansas State at Butler;FS1
4 p.m.;Villanova at Georgetown;FS1
9:30 p.m.;Preseason: Kings at Blazers;ESPN
FOOTBALL
6 p.m.;Arizona State at Arizona;ESPN
8:30 p.m.;Utah at Colorado;FS1
GOLF
2 p.m.;U.S. Women's Open;Golf
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Jim Benson
Sports Reporter
Reporter for Lee Enterprises Central Illinois.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today