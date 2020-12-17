 Skip to main content
On TV Today 12/18/20
BASKETBALL

7 p.m.;Preseason: Bulls at Thunder;NBCSCH

7 p.m.;Preseason: Nets at Celtics;ESPN2

9:30 p.m.;Preseason: Lakers at Suns;ESPN

FOOTBALL

6:30 p.m.;Nebraska at Rutgers;BTN

6:30 p.m.;MAC Championship: Ball State vs. Buffalo;ESPN

7 p.m.;Pac 12 Championship: Oregon at USC;Fox

GOLF

Noon;LPGA: CME Tour Championship;Golf

4 p.m.;PNC Championship Pro-Am;Golf

SKIING

11 a.m.;FIS: Freestyle World Cup;NBCSN

SOCCER

11:55 a.m.;Burnley at Aston Villa;NBCSN

1:55 p.m.;Manchester U at Sheffield U;NBCSN

