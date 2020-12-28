 Skip to main content
On TV Today 12/29/20
On TV Today 12/29/20

BASKETBALL

6 p.m.;Purdue at Rutgers;FS1

6 p.m.;Bulls at Wizards;NBCSCH

6 p.m.;Celtics at Pacers;FSM

6 p.m.;South Florida at Memphis;ESPN2

6:30 p.m.;Bucks at Heat;TNT

8 p.m.;Northwestern at Iowa;FS1

8 p.m.;Houston at Tulsa;ESPN2

9 p.m.;Pelicans at Suns;TNT

FOOTBALL

4:30 p.m.;Cheez-It Bowl: Oklahoma St. vs. Miami;ESPN

8 p.m.;Alamo Bowl: Colorado vs. Texas;ESPN

SOCCER

11:55 a.m.;Arsenal at Brighton & Hove;NBCSN

1:55 p.m.;Wolverhampton at Manchester U;NBCSN

