On TV Today 12/29/20

BASKETBALL
6 p.m.;Purdue at Rutgers;FS1
6 p.m.;Bulls at Wizards;NBCSCH
6 p.m.;Celtics at Pacers;FSM
6 p.m.;South Florida at Memphis;ESPN2
6:30 p.m.;Bucks at Heat;TNT
8 p.m.;Northwestern at Iowa;FS1
8 p.m.;Houston at Tulsa;ESPN2
9 p.m.;Pelicans at Suns;TNT
FOOTBALL
4:30 p.m.;Cheez-It Bowl: Oklahoma St. vs. Miami;ESPN
8 p.m.;Alamo Bowl: Colorado vs. Texas;ESPN
SOCCER
11:55 a.m.;Arsenal at Brighton & Hove;NBCSN
1:55 p.m.;Wolverhampton at Manchester U;NBCSN
