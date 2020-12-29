On TV Today 12/30/20

BASKETBALL
4 p.m.;Butler at Providence;FS1
5:30 p.m.;Nebraska at Ohio State;BTN
6 p.m.;Seton Hall at Xavier;FS1
6 p.m.;Arkansas at Auburn;ESPN2
6 p.m.;Duquesne at Saint Louis;FSM
7:30 p.m.;Penn State at Indiana;BTN
8 p.m.;Florida at Vanderbilt;ESPN2
FOOTBALL
11 a.m.;Duke's May Bowl: Wake Forest vs. Wisconsin;ESPN
7 p.m.;Cotton Bowl: Florida vs. Oklahoma;ESPN
SOCCER
11:55 a.m.;Fulham at Tottenham;NBCSN
1:55 p.m.;Liverpool at Newcastle United;NBCSN
