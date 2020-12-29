 Skip to main content
On TV Today 12/30/20
On TV Today 12/30/20

BASKETBALL

4 p.m.;Butler at Providence;FS1

5:30 p.m.;Nebraska at Ohio State;BTN

6 p.m.;Seton Hall at Xavier;FS1

6 p.m.;Arkansas at Auburn;ESPN2

6 p.m.;Duquesne at Saint Louis;FSM

7:30 p.m.;Penn State at Indiana;BTN

8 p.m.;Florida at Vanderbilt;ESPN2

FOOTBALL

11 a.m.;Duke's May Bowl: Wake Forest vs. Wisconsin;ESPN

7 p.m.;Cotton Bowl: Florida vs. Oklahoma;ESPN

SOCCER

11:55 a.m.;Fulham at Tottenham;NBCSN

1:55 p.m.;Liverpool at Newcastle United;NBCSN

