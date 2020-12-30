 Skip to main content
On TV Today 12/31/20
On TV Today 12/31/20

BASKETBALL

2 p.m.;Cavaliers at Pacers;FSM

3:30 p.m.;Minnesota at Wisconsin;BTN

4 p.m.;Bulls at Wizards;NBCSCH

6 p.m.;Michigan at Maryland;ESPN2

6 p.m.;Utah at UCLA;FS1

8 p.m.;Colorado at USC;ESPN2

8 p.m.;Nevada at New Mexico;FS1

FOOTBALL

11 a.m.;Armed Forces Bowl: Mississippi St. vs. Tulsa;ESPN

1 p.m.;Arizona Bowl: Ball State vs. San Jose St.;CBS

3 p.m.;Liberty Bowl: West Virginia vs. Army;ESPN

 

