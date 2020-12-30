On TV Today 12/31/20

BASKETBALL
2 p.m.;Cavaliers at Pacers;FSM
3:30 p.m.;Minnesota at Wisconsin;BTN
4 p.m.;Bulls at Wizards;NBCSCH
6 p.m.;Michigan at Maryland;ESPN2
6 p.m.;Utah at UCLA;FS1
8 p.m.;Colorado at USC;ESPN2
8 p.m.;Nevada at New Mexico;FS1
FOOTBALL
11 a.m.;Armed Forces Bowl: Mississippi St. vs. Tulsa;ESPN
1 p.m.;Arizona Bowl: Ball State vs. San Jose St.;CBS
3 p.m.;Liberty Bowl: West Virginia vs. Army;ESPN
Jim Benson
Sports Reporter
Reporter for Lee Enterprises Central Illinois.
