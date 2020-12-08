On TV Today 12/9/20

BASKETBALL
4 p.m.;Maryland at Clemson;ESPN2
6:15 p.m.;Louisville at Wisconsin;ESPN
6:15 p.m.;NC State at Michigan;ESPN2
8:15 p.m.;Michigan State at Virginia;ESPN
8:15 p.m.;Indiana at Florida State;ESPN2
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Jim Benson
Sports Reporter
Reporter for Lee Enterprises Central Illinois.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today