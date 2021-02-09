 Skip to main content
On TV Today 2/10/21
BASKETBALL

3 p.m.;UConn at Providence;FS1

5 p.m.;Baylor at Oklahoma;ESPN2

6:45 p.m.;Hawks at Mavericks;ESPN

7 p.m.;S. Illinois at Missouri State;FSM,NBCSCH

7 p.m.;Florida at Tennessee;ESPN2

8 p.m.;Pelicans at Bulls;NBCSCH

8 p.m.;UConn at Providence;FS1

9 p.m.;Bucks at Suns;ESPN

HOCKEY

6 p.m.;Bruins at Rangers;NBCSN

SKIING

6:30 a.m.;World Alpine Championships;NBCSN

TENNIS

9 p.m.;Australian Open;ESPN2

