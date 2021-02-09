On TV Today 2/10/21

BASKETBALL
3 p.m.;UConn at Providence;FS1
5 p.m.;Baylor at Oklahoma;ESPN2
6:45 p.m.;Hawks at Mavericks;ESPN
7 p.m.;S. Illinois at Missouri State;FSM,NBCSCH
7 p.m.;Florida at Tennessee;ESPN2
8 p.m.;Pelicans at Bulls;NBCSCH
8 p.m.;UConn at Providence;FS1
9 p.m.;Bucks at Suns;ESPN
HOCKEY
6 p.m.;Bruins at Rangers;NBCSN
SKIING
6:30 a.m.;World Alpine Championships;NBCSN
TENNIS
9 p.m.;Australian Open;ESPN2
