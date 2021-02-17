On TV Today 2/18/21

BASKETBALL
6 p.m.;Texas at Oklahoma;ESPN
6 p.m.;Houston at Wichita State;ESPN2
6:30 p.m.;Raptors at Bucks;TNT
7 p.m.;Ohio State at Penn State;BTN
8 p.m.;Rutgers at Michigan;FS1
8 p.m.;Arizona at UCLA;ESPN2
8 p.m.;St. Mary's at Gonzaga;ESPN
9 p.m.;Nets at Lakers;TNT
10 p.m.;Colorado at Oregon;ESPN2
10 p.m.;Stanford at Washington;FS1
GOLF
11 a.m.;The Genesis Invitational;Golf
HOCKEY
7 p.m.;Sharks at Blues;FSM
TENNIS
2:30 a.m. (Fri);Australian Open;ESPN
