On TV Today 2/19/21

AUTO RACING
6:30 p.m.;Truck: The Race at Daytona Road Course;FS1
BASKETBALL
6 p.m.;St. Louis at Dayton;ESPN2
6:15 p.m.;Bulls at 76ers;ESPN
6:30 p.m.;Old Dominion at UAB;Marquee
7 p.m.;Pistons at Grizzlies;FSM
8 p.m.;Toledo at Buffalo;ESPN2
8:30 p.m.;Mavericks at Rockets;ESPN
9 p.m.;Utah State at Boise State;FS1
GOLF
1 p.m.;The Genesis Invitational;Golf
HOCKEY
6 p.m.;Blackhawks at Hurricanes;NBCSCH
TENNIS
2:30 a.m. (Sat);Australian Open;ESPN
