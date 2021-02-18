 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
On TV Today 2/19/21
0 comments

On TV Today 2/19/21

AUTO RACING

6:30 p.m.;Truck: The Race at Daytona Road Course;FS1

BASKETBALL

6 p.m.;St. Louis at Dayton;ESPN2

6:15 p.m.;Bulls at 76ers;ESPN

6:30 p.m.;Old Dominion at UAB;Marquee

7 p.m.;Pistons at Grizzlies;FSM

8 p.m.;Toledo at Buffalo;ESPN2

8:30 p.m.;Mavericks at Rockets;ESPN

9 p.m.;Utah State at Boise State;FS1

GOLF

1 p.m.;The Genesis Invitational;Golf

HOCKEY

6 p.m.;Blackhawks at Hurricanes;NBCSCH

TENNIS

2:30 a.m. (Sat);Australian Open;ESPN

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News