On TV Today 2/2/21
BASKETBALL

4 p.m.;Butler at Marquette;FS1

6 p.m.;Michigan State at Iowa;FS1

6 p.m.;Baylor at Texas;ESPN

6 p.m.;Tennessee at Ole Miss;ESPN2

6:30 p.m.;Clippers at Nets;TNT

7 p.m.;Stanford at USC;FS1

8 p.m.;Stanford at USC;FS1

9 p.m.;Celtics at Warriors;TNT

HOCKEY

5 p.m.;Sabres at Islanders;NBCSN

7 p.m.;Hurricanes at Blackhawks;NBCSCH

7 p.m.;Coyotes at Blues;FSM

7:30 p.m.;Wild at Avalanche;NBCSCH

SOCCER

11:55 a.m.;Arsenal at Wolverhampton;NBCSN

2:10 p.m.;Southampton at Manchester U;NBCSN

