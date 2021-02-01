On TV Today 2/2/21

BASKETBALL
4 p.m.;Butler at Marquette;FS1
6 p.m.;Michigan State at Iowa;FS1
6 p.m.;Baylor at Texas;ESPN
6 p.m.;Tennessee at Ole Miss;ESPN2
6:30 p.m.;Clippers at Nets;TNT
7 p.m.;Stanford at USC;FS1
8 p.m.;Stanford at USC;FS1
9 p.m.;Celtics at Warriors;TNT
HOCKEY
5 p.m.;Sabres at Islanders;NBCSN
7 p.m.;Hurricanes at Blackhawks;NBCSCH
7 p.m.;Coyotes at Blues;FSM
7:30 p.m.;Wild at Avalanche;NBCSCH
SOCCER
11:55 a.m.;Arsenal at Wolverhampton;NBCSN
2:10 p.m.;Southampton at Manchester U;NBCSN
