On TV Today 2/23/21

BASKETBALL
Noon;Women: Iowa at Maryland;BTN
6 p.m.;Illinois at Michigan State;FS1
6 p.m.;West Virginia at TCU;ESPN2
6 p.m.;Florida at Auburn;ESPN
6:30 p.m.;Celtics at Mavericks;TNT
7 p.m.;Penn State at Nebraska;BTN
8 p.m.;Kansas at Texas;ESPN
8 p.m.;Oklahoma at Kansas State;ESPN2
8 p.m.;UConn at Georgetown;FS1
9 p.m.;Blazers at Nuggets;TNT
HOCKEY
6 p.m.;Blackhawks at Columbus;NBCSCH
6 p.m.;Penguins at Capitals;NBCSN
SOCCER
11:55 a.m.;Southampton at Leeds United;NBCSN
VOLLEYBALL
4 p.m.;Purdue at Indiana;BTN
