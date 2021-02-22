 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
On TV Today 2/23/21
0 comments

On TV Today 2/23/21

BASKETBALL

Noon;Women: Iowa at Maryland;BTN

6 p.m.;Illinois at Michigan State;FS1

6 p.m.;West Virginia at TCU;ESPN2

6 p.m.;Florida at Auburn;ESPN

6:30 p.m.;Celtics at Mavericks;TNT

7 p.m.;Penn State at Nebraska;BTN

8 p.m.;Kansas at Texas;ESPN

8 p.m.;Oklahoma at Kansas State;ESPN2

8 p.m.;UConn at Georgetown;FS1

9 p.m.;Blazers at Nuggets;TNT

HOCKEY

6 p.m.;Blackhawks at Columbus;NBCSCH

6 p.m.;Penguins at Capitals;NBCSN

SOCCER

11:55 a.m.;Southampton at Leeds United;NBCSN

VOLLEYBALL

4 p.m.;Purdue at Indiana;BTN

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News