On TV Today 2/24/21

BASKETBALL
2 p.m.;Women: Rutgers at Michigan State;BTN
4 p.m.;Women: Ohio State at Penn State;BTN
6 p.m.;Marquette at North Carolina;ESPN2
6:45 p.m.;Warriors at Pacers;ESPN
7 p.m.;Timberwolves at Bulls;NBCSCH
7 p.m.;Indiana at Rutgers;BTN
8 p.m.;Alabama at Arkansas;ESPN2
8 p.m.;Xavier at Providence;FS1
9 p.m.;Lakers at Jazz;ESPN
10 p.m.;Fresno State at UNLV;FS1
HOCKEY
6 p.m.;Rangers at Flyers;NBCSN
8:30 p.m.;Kings at Blues;NBCSN
SOCCER
3 p.m.;Women: Canada vs. Brazil;FS1
6 p.m.;Women: U.S. vs. Argentina;FS1
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Jim Benson
Sports Reporter
Reporter for Lee Enterprises Central Illinois.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today