 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
On TV Today 2/24/21
0 comments

On TV Today 2/24/21

BASKETBALL

2 p.m.;Women: Rutgers at Michigan State;BTN

4 p.m.;Women: Ohio State at Penn State;BTN

6 p.m.;Marquette at North Carolina;ESPN2

6:45 p.m.;Warriors at Pacers;ESPN

7 p.m.;Timberwolves at Bulls;NBCSCH

7 p.m.;Indiana at Rutgers;BTN

8 p.m.;Alabama at Arkansas;ESPN2

8 p.m.;Xavier at Providence;FS1

9 p.m.;Lakers at Jazz;ESPN

10 p.m.;Fresno State at UNLV;FS1

HOCKEY

6 p.m.;Rangers at Flyers;NBCSN

8:30 p.m.;Kings at Blues;NBCSN

SOCCER

3 p.m.;Women: Canada vs. Brazil;FS1

6 p.m.;Women: U.S. vs. Argentina;FS1

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News